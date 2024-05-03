Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) PT Lowered to $312.00 at Citigroup

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $315.00 to $312.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $307.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW opened at $252.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $278.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.1% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 197,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,181,000 after buying an additional 82,535 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

