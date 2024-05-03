WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.15

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.15 and last traded at $42.89, with a volume of 87874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.61.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.14.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEM. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 9.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 294,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25,861 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 26.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

