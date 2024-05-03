Workiva (NYSE:WK) Shares Gap Up to $80.04

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $80.04, but opened at $87.55. Workiva shares last traded at $83.09, with a volume of 177,033 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.63.

Workiva Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.45 and a 200 day moving average of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Workiva

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Workiva by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 442,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,946,000 after acquiring an additional 45,334 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 4.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 354,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workiva by 9.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,281,000 after acquiring an additional 36,414 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workiva by 31.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,088,000 after acquiring an additional 57,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workiva by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,953,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,950,000 after acquiring an additional 63,464 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

