Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.960-1.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $719.0 million-$723.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.8 million. Workiva also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.160-0.190 EPS.

Workiva Stock Performance

WK opened at $80.04 on Friday. Workiva has a 52 week low of $76.63 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.78.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Workiva will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.63.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

