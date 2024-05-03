Worldcoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.04 Billion (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, Worldcoin has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $278.91 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for about $5.11 or 0.00008258 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 202,530,157 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 202,186,087.3194065 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 4.84852523 USD and is up 8.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $222,509,209.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

