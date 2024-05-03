Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.12. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:XENE opened at $43.00 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.22.
In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $330,300.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
