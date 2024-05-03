XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Issues Earnings Results

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. XPEL had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

XPEL Stock Performance

XPEL traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $886.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.84. XPEL has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $87.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of XPEL in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of XPEL in a research note on Friday.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

