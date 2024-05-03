Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.70.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.21. 1,400,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,337. Xylem has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $138.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.41 and a 200 day moving average of $114.89.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 184.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

