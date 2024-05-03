Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Raised to $147.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on XYL. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

XYL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.89. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $138.46.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 184.9% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

