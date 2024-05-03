Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires New Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,773,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 568,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,492,000 after purchasing an additional 230,895 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,086,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,808,000 after buying an additional 206,876 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 277,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after buying an additional 198,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,792,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

