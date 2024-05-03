Y.D. More Investments Ltd Decreases Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd reduced its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,483.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $28,388.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,399,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,012,098.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,836 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $28,388.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,399,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,012,098.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 5,534 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $67,072.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,138.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 301,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,990. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.50. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RUN

About Sunrun

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.