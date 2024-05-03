Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 531,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,596,000 after buying an additional 198,069 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after buying an additional 16,124 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Yum! Brands by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 66,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,698. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on YUM

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.32. 312,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,106. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.25 and a 200-day moving average of $131.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

