Zacks Small Cap Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI)

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xiao-I in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Lantier now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Xiao-I’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Xiao-I’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Xiao-I alerts:

Xiao-I Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ AIXI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 29,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,281. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. Xiao-I has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $10.39.

Xiao-I Company Profile

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xiao-I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiao-I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.