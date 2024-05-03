Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZG. Susquehanna upped their target price on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZG

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of ZG stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,375,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,375,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $427,839.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,121.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508 over the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. CWM LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 3,675.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 44,917 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Zillow Group by 50.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,397,000 after acquiring an additional 317,683 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,305,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Zillow Group by 70.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.