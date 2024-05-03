Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,199,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,355,000 after buying an additional 118,839 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,838,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 543,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.39.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $118.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $147.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

