Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.710-5.810 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1 billion-$9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.2 billion.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.07. 2,977,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,103. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.89. The stock has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.13.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

