Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

ZURA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zura Bio in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

In other Zura Bio news, Director Amit Munshi acquired 159,744 shares of Zura Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,998.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 777,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,211.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired 170,926 shares of company stock worth $534,998 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the third quarter worth $65,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 14.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new stake in Zura Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zura Bio stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. Zura Bio has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

