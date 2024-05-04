1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.05 million, a PE ratio of -74.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In other news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,927.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 49.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth about $1,564,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,432,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 131,900 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 865.9% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 144,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 129,888 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

(Get Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.