10,223 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) Acquired by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.14% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Share Andrew L. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FOCT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,512 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.68.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

