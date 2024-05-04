18,215 Shares in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR) Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the third quarter worth $123,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000.

FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Price Performance

Shares of BUFR stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

