2,233 Shares in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Bought by AJOVista LLC

AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 49.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $1,606,656.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,396.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,396.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,336 shares of company stock worth $10,330,115. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,055. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.28. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.01.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $561.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MOD. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Stories

