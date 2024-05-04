2,671 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by AJOVista LLC

AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 233,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 40,017 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,687,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,442,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $144.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

