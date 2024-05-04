335 Shares in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Bought by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
VIGI stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,356. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day moving average is $77.75. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.