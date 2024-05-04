335 Shares in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Bought by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Posted by on May 4th, 2024

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGIFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VIGI stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,356. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day moving average is $77.75. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.