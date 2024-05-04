340 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Bought by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MPC stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $182.55. 1,868,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,157. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $221.11. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.18 and a 200-day moving average of $168.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.62.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

