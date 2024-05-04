44,650 Shares in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Vicor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at $12,335,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 204,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 72,526 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 90,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Vicor by 84.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 149,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after buying an additional 68,361 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VICR traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 159,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,251. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $98.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average of $39.44.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $98,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $98,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,924.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,999 shares of company stock valued at $184,990. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

