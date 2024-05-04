514 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Bought by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,096,000 after acquiring an additional 324,063 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,911,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,310,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,320,000 after purchasing an additional 36,744 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,861,000 after acquiring an additional 336,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 626,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,136,000 after buying an additional 43,059 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH stock traded up $5.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $536.18. 874,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,289. The company has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $544.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.14 and a 1 year high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $602.00 to $611.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.94.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

