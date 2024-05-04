514,088 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 514,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 55.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,186,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,189,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $49.57.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 61.75% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares in the company, valued at $124,498,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,086,101 shares of company stock worth $45,903,509 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

