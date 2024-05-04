53,332 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,204,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,620. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.78.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

