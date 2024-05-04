8,941 Shares in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Acquired by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOMB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,750,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,589,000 after buying an additional 38,568 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,243,000 after buying an additional 43,902 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2,433.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,716 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth $18,429,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 875,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,183,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $454,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at $125,296,990.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $454,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at $125,296,990.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,606 shares of company stock worth $1,101,008. 7.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.62. 634,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.35. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

