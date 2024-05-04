AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

AAON Stock Performance

AAON stock traded down $12.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,042,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average of $74.33. AAON has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.34.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair started coverage on AAON in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $1,993,603.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $1,993,603.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,555,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,596 shares of company stock worth $3,613,768. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

