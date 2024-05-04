abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Hits New 1-Year High at $770.00

abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 770 ($9.67) and last traded at GBX 760 ($9.55), with a volume of 52443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 758 ($9.52).

abrdn New India Investment Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 678.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 647.52. The stock has a market cap of £403.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1,253.33 and a beta of 0.39.

abrdn New India Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn New India Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn New India Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.