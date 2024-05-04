Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 17.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2,687.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 300,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,506 shares during the period.

Shares of ASO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,809. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average is $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $75.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

