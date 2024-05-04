ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

ACNB Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ACNB opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. ACNB has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACNB will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

ACNB Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ACNB

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is 34.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACNB. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ACNB in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ACNB by 2,578.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ACNB during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 83.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACNB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.