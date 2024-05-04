Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $2,031,048.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Acuity Brands news, Director Maya Leibman acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,782. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $2,031,048.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AYI

Acuity Brands Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AYI traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.41. The company had a trading volume of 203,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,739. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.30 and a 12-month high of $272.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.23. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.02%.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.