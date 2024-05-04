Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $215.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.24.

AMD opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.39 billion, a PE ratio of 221.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.93 and a 200-day moving average of $151.50. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 600,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,724,000 after buying an additional 50,449 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 63.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 67,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 26,081 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

