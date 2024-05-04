AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of AdvanSix stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.13. 378,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,664. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $382.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $92,367.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,335 shares in the company, valued at $891,502.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,661 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $92,367.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,502.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $38,724.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,556,105.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,048 shares of company stock valued at $578,848 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

