AerCap (NYSE:AER) PT Raised to $100.00 at TD Cowen

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $87.60 on Thursday. AerCap has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.84.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AerCap will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in AerCap by 10.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in AerCap by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 68.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

