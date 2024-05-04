AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.79.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,268 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,593,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 85.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,301,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367,112 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

