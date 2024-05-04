AJOVista LLC Acquires New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $1,652,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $807.28.

ServiceNow Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE NOW traded up $20.93 on Friday, hitting $716.65. 1,437,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $753.36 and a 200 day moving average of $713.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $428.97 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The company has a market capitalization of $147.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,369 shares of company stock worth $8,538,300. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

