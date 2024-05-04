AJOVista LLC Acquires New Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,697 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NIKE by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $92.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,736,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,740,078. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $127.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

