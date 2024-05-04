AJOVista LLC Buys New Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 22.1% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 20,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.68. 1,722,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,373. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $229.40 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.45.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

