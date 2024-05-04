AJOVista LLC Buys Shares of 1,454 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,611,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,838,263. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.31. The company has a market capitalization of $151.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $100.70.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

