AJOVista LLC Invests $142,000 in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,466 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,638,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,467,000 after purchasing an additional 243,401 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,211,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,238,000 after buying an additional 305,086 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,782,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,261,000 after buying an additional 948,133 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,431,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,713,000 after buying an additional 1,307,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNST. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,204,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,620. The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.78. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

