AJOVista LLC Purchases Shares of 4,782 Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 13.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 251.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 81,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFC traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 168,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,975. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $742.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Premier Financial

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $30,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,411.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Premier Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

