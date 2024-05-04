AJOVista LLC Takes $132,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.80. 4,484,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,128,065. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $94.41 and a one year high of $132.77. The company has a market cap of $318.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

