Allan Pirie Sells 270,926 Shares of Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT) Stock

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Free Report) insider Allan Pirie sold 270,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 791 ($9.94), for a total transaction of £2,143,024.66 ($2,691,903.86).

AT stock opened at GBX 791 ($9.94) on Friday. Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 310 ($3.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 791 ($9.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 738.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 626.84. The firm has a market cap of £632.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3,800.00 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Ashtead Technology’s previous dividend of $1.00. Ashtead Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 476.19%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ashtead Technology from GBX 700 ($8.79) to GBX 775 ($9.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of subsea cutting, coating removal and cleaning, subsea dredging, ROV and driver tooling, intervention skids, topside support, recovery tools, pumps, reels, ancillary deck equipment, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including imaging and inspection, oceanographic, marine growth removal, monitoring, mooring and riser inspection, environmental monitoring, offshore construction and life of asset monitoring, offshore wind foundation inspection, analysis, 3D imaging and metrology, and remote operations.

