Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ARLP opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.11. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $651.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,564 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 91.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 135,226 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth about $2,035,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 420,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Stories

