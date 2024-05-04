Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sells $3,753,000.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00.

GOOG opened at $168.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.70 and a twelve month high of $176.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.49.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

