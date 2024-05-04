Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Decreased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,292 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.99. 22,767,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,353,938. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.70 and a 12 month high of $176.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.49.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,832,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,129 shares of company stock valued at $40,382,765 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

