alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Shares Down 2.3%

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €3.42 ($3.68) and last traded at €3.42 ($3.68). 11,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 583,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.50 ($3.76).
The stock has a market capitalization of $626.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.14.
Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.
